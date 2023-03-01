Advertisement

Just recently Samsung introduced the Galaxy A14 5G. The phone comes with Exynos 1330 or Dimensity 700 SoC depending on the market. Now, Samsung has launched its 4G version, which looks similar to the Galaxy A14 5G but packs different hardware.

Samsung Galaxy A14 4G is Now Official with 50MP Camera

First of all, the phone has come with a 6.6″ FullHD+ LCD display. The screen refresh rate has also come down from 90Hz to 60Hz. It uses a different chipset than its 5G version. Samsung hasn’t mentioned the name on its official website, but it could be the Helio G80 SoC.

Additionally, Samsung Galaxy A14 4G features a triple camera setup at the back. It has a 50MP camera, which is joined by a 2MP macro unit, but the 2MP depth sensor on the 5G version is swapped with a 5MP ultrawide camera on the 4G model. Similarly, the phone has a 13MP selfie camera as well.

Furthermore, the Samsung Galaxy A14 4G uses Bluetooth 5.1 instead of 5.2 and comes in a single memory configuration – 6GB RAM + 128GB storage. Fortunately, you can expand the storage up to 1TB by using a microSD card. The phone also features a side-mounted fingerprint reader for biometric authentication.

The rest of the Samsung Galaxy A14 4G’s highlights include a USB-C, NFC, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 15W charging support. The company hasn’t mentioned which version of Android the Galaxy A14 4G runs out of the box, but we hope it is Android 13.

The company has listed the Galaxy A14 4G on its Malaysian website with four colour options. Unfortunately, Samsung has not revealed any information about its price and availability.

