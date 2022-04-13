Samsung Galaxy M31 to Receive Update for OneUI 4.1

It has been almost a month that Samsung had launched the beta version of the OneUI 4.1. Now Samsung has issued the update for the OneUI 4.1 for the Galaxy M31.

According to the reports Samsung plan to start the rollout of the update from India.

With the OneUI 4.1 and Android 12 we will see quite a few upgrades in their visuals. The Color Palette will be more vibrant. The user will be able to customize the phone with unique colors which will match and blend in with the wallpaper. Furthermore, the colors can be applied to menus, buttons, backgrounds and all the apps installed in the phone.

It will have a new RAM Plus expansion. With the new RAM Plus expansion the user will be having the option of how much virtual RAM they want to add, smart widgets, camera enhancements and more.

With the March 2022 update, the OneUI had some security issues, this new update will have the security patch for the March 2022 issue. The firmware, M315FXXU2CVCE, is an over-the-air one and is some 2GB in size.

The new update will offer a better stronger privacy protection, which will make sure that the personal information do not fall into the the wrong hands.

