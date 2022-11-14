Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra camera samples Leave S22 Ultra & Pixel 7 Pro Behind

Fizza AtiqueLast Updated: Nov 14, 2022
The year 2022 is going to end soon and we are all set to welcome 2023 with all its warmth. While the new year always brings new hopes and joys, for tech people it brings new devices to look for. Yes, the year 2023 will bring the most awaited devices out of which the most awaited one is Galaxy S23 which is said to be one of the best smartphones of the year. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra camera samples Leave S22 Ultra & Pixel 7 Pro Behind.

Whenever some device is going to launch in the market, rumors keep on circulating giving us a little bit of idea about the design and specifications of the device. We are also getting rumors regarding Galaxy S23’s internal specification and external design however the most vital rumor circulating is an extreme camera upgrade to the Galaxy S23 Ultra. If this rumor becomes reality, we are going to get a huge upgrade.

Ice Universe has shared camera results of identical photos taken from the  Galaxy S22 Ultra camera, Google Pixel 7 Pro, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. The image shows a better job done by the S23 Ultra’s camera since it picked the superficial imperfections of the pumpkin better than other devices which made the image glossier and fake.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra camera samples

The main rear camera sensors of the Galaxy S22 Ultra and the Google Pixel 7 Pro measure up at 108MP and 50MP, respectively whereas Galaxy S23 Ultra comes with a 200MP sensor, which captures images with better detailing. While the camera results look amazing, let’s see what more this device has for us and when it is going to launch.

Also Read: Qualcomm Confirms Samsung Galaxy S23 Series will Use Only Snapdragon Chipsets

