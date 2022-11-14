The year 2022 is going to end soon and we are all set to welcome 2023 with all its warmth. While the new year always brings new hopes and joys, for tech people it brings new devices to look for. Yes, the year 2023 will bring the most awaited devices out of which the most awaited one is Galaxy S23 which is said to be one of the best smartphones of the year. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra camera samples Leave S22 Ultra & Pixel 7 Pro Behind.

Whenever some device is going to launch in the market, rumors keep on circulating giving us a little bit of idea about the design and specifications of the device. We are also getting rumors regarding Galaxy S23’s internal specification and external design however the most vital rumor circulating is an extreme camera upgrade to the Galaxy S23 Ultra. If this rumor becomes reality, we are going to get a huge upgrade.

Ice Universe has shared camera results of identical photos taken from the Galaxy S22 Ultra camera, Google Pixel 7 Pro, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. The image shows a better job done by the S23 Ultra’s camera since it picked the superficial imperfections of the pumpkin better than other devices which made the image glossier and fake.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra camera samples