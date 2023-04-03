The tech giant, Samsung has been working on its highly anticipated upcoming series, the Galaxy S24 series. We have been getting a lot of rumors and leaks regarding the upcoming members of this series. A few reports claim that Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus will likely feature larger internal storage and RAM to improve their overall performance. There is no doubt that the Galaxy S23 series provides top-notch performance to its users, but it looks like the company found another aspect that needs improving. In simple words, it is expected that the non-Ultra S24 phones might get a huge upgrade. What do you think???
According to some reports, Samsung is potentially aiming to improve the hardware specifications of the entry-level Galaxy S24 and the larger S24 Plus. The point worth mentioning here is that one of the upgrades that the company is considering is boosting the storage of its two highly anticipated Samsung flagship phones.
If the renowned phone maker, Samsung succeeds in doing so, the non-Ultra S24 mobile smartphone is going to have a better performance than its predecessor, the Galaxy S23. Let me tell you that it seems like the South Korean tech giant is not only looking at a slight increase in the storage of its upcoming Galaxy Phones. However, it might see a striking upgrade. A tipster even predicts that the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus will be getting a huge RAM upgrade as compared to the Galaxy S23.
Just for your information, the Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus boast 8 GB RAM. However, this time, the tipster claims that the successors of these phones, the S24 and S24 Plus, might potentially get a bigger option featuring 12GB RAM. It means that the next-generation Samsung flagship series will better handle more power-heavy tasks including gaming. The good piece of info is that the best Galaxy S24 Ultra variant will most likely offer up to a whopping 16 GB of RAM.
The company is going to provide better loading speeds and smoother multitasking in its upcoming flagships. Let us wait and watch if the RAM upgrade leaves any significant performance boost. Stay tuned!
Also Read: Beware! Hackers are Exploiting WordPress Elementor Pro Vulnerability – PhoneWorld