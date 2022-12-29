Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Will Boast a New Telephoto Sensor

Advertisement

The tech giant, Samsung is wrapping up to launch the highly anticipated Galaxy S23 Ultra at a special event on February 1, along with the Galaxy S23 series. While everyone is talking about the Galaxy S23 lineup, today we have a new rumor regarding its successor, the Galaxy S24 Ultra. The S23 Ultra’s successor will land in early 2024 according to the latest reports.

What we Know So Far Regarding Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

According to a leakster, the Galaxy S24 Ultra will replace the telephoto sensor used in its predecessors. It means that the tech giant will adopt a new solution for its upcoming Galaxy S24 series. The point worth mentioning here is that we still don’t know which telephoto sensor this concerns, however, it’s assumed to be the periscope zoom one. Furthermore, the renewal is expected to apply to both that and the 3x zoom module. On the contrary, the main camera of the S24 Ultra is tipped to either remain the same as in the S23 Ultra or can only be slightly changed. It means that there will be no prominent changes.

A few weeks are left in the Galaxy S23 Launch. Let me tell you that the upcoming S23 Ultra is rumored to keep the same zooming hardware as its predecessor, the S22 Ultra. It is tipped to have image quality with better color science and “AI algorithms”. In addition to that, S23 Ultra will improve zoom image quality.

The point worth mentioning here is that the S24 Ultra will be a game changer as it will come after the S23 series which itself is going to be revolutionary. So, the S24 lineup may be bringing us some really new tech if we wait one more year. On the other hand, when it comes to the main camera, a significant change will happen in 2023 with the new 200 MP sensor. Let’s see if it will be used in 2024 too or slightly-altered form will be used.

So, it will be too early to say something else right now as quite far away we currently are from the eventual release of the Galaxy S24 Ultra. However, it must be intriguing if it all pans out in the end, though. So, just wait and watch.

