Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Soon to Integrate Google Assistant

In the Android Watch market Samsung Galaxy Watch4 is the best. Samsung seems to make the Watch4 even better. The Watch4 has voice assistant support via the Samsung’s own Bixby. The Samsung Watch users have been vocal about their desire for Google Assistant as an alternative. Samsung has made clear about their plans for introducing Google Assistant support, though it is not known as when it will be launched exactly.

According to the Samsung new 15 seconds ad of Galaxy Watch4 that was posted on the Samsung’s Spanish YouTube channel, Google Assistant is already taking center stage in a new Galaxy Watch4. In the ad a man is asking his Watch4 to play YouTube Music by addressing the Assistant with “Hey Google”.

The Verizon last week had updated their support pages regarding the Watch4 and announced the new update for the Watch that will deliver the Google Assistant integrated. Later this information was removed from the page but Google had confirmed the news to be true.

Since February Samsung had been hinting that Google Assistant will be soon part of their Watch; though when it will be part was not confirmed.

It is speculated that that in the Google I/O event in the coming month, we might hear something official about it.

In the coming days and weeks we will get more news, rumors, leaks and reports about Samsung Galaxy Watch4 and Google Assistant. So stay tuned with us for further news.

