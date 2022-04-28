Samsung Hits Highest Revenue in Third Quarter

In the third quarter Samsung has made a record revenue once again and all credit goes to the sales of chip and new Galaxy S22.

In the first quarter due to strong sales of memory chips and its flagship phones, Samsung had also made a record revenue.

According to the Korean electronic giant their three month period of revenue ended on March 31st with 77.78 trillion, which is a total of 19% more than the last year’s revenue.

The Korean company has made the record of generating highest revenue for three consecutive quarters. The company’s operating profit of 14.1 trillion won ($11.2 billion) represented an increase of 51% year over year.

Samsung is the biggest seller of phones and TVs. Now it is becoming globally a bigger seller of the memory chips to device makers.

Samsung’s chip business has got a boost in the recent quarters from the increase in the data centers. The data centers rely on the chips as they store everything online.

In 2021 first quarter, Samsung revenue boosted due the strong sales of S22 Ultra and 5G models. A total of 11%increase was observed. There were some hurdles that the Korean company faced when their device hit the store i.e. like the major stocking and back order stock. Now the situation has improved but not completely.

Samsung has high expectations from their mobile sales; it expects it to increase with the S22 series and 5G models

It is known to Samsung that the high revenue in its third quarter is due to the high demand in memory chips. In the fourth quarter Samsung still expects to benefit from the memory chip demand.

Also Read: Galaxy Z Flip4 and Fold4 to Sell More This Year: Samsung Expectation