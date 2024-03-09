Samsung Infographic Details ProVisual Engine & Galaxy S24 Ultra Camera System

Galaxy S24 Ultra is the latest flagship killer by Samsung that comes with a plethora of features. The highly anticipated Galaxy phone has been the center of attraction since its launch. The tech giant, Samsung recently published an infographic that details all the advancements the company achieved with the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s new Quad Tele camera system and the ProVisual Engine. Let’s dig into it.

The most notable feature that the Galaxy S24 series boasts is the improved Nightography. The S24 Ultra’s new 5x zoom camera sports a larger sensor and 60% more extensive pixels at 1.4μm than the old 10x imager. It also comes with a wider stabilization angle. The smartphone boasts a wider OIS angle, less blurry stabilized shots, and a 30% faster shutter. better. If we talk about the behind-the-scenes side, there is a new 5x camera’s AI-enabled image signal processor (ISP) having a 42% faster neural processing unit (NPU). The flagship killer supports noiseless shots, a dedicated ISP block, Adaptive noise reduction with Gyro data for video & much more.

In addition, there’s the new Generative Edit. It helps the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s mighty AI for straightening, resizing, in-painting, and out-painting techniques. Moreover, the quad tele-camera system of the top tier comes with Expert RAW. The feature enables a new 24MP mode, which fuses high-res 50MP images with multi-frame 12MP images. The AI Fusion 24MP shots are in HDR. However, they do not have the Ultra HDR option that brightens highlights in the Gallery and Google Photos. The AI Fused shots can be exported as a JPEG only, RAW only, or both.

Samsung also brought Enhance-X, Samsung’s very own AI-powered editor, and its new Camera Shift feature. It allows you to adjust a photo’s angle and perspective with the help of AI. Most importantly, it gives you the option to take a photo at a low angle, an over-the-top angle, or a straight-on angle to highlight what you want in a subject.