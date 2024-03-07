Samsung recently celebrated the debut of the Galaxy Ring at the Mobile World Congress held in Barcelona. However, the company only displayed the device behind glass. Samsung has also commemorated the occasion by releasing a new infographic that traces the evolution of its wearable technology, leading up to the Galaxy Ring. Now let’s have a look at Samsung’s wearable history.

The Galaxy Ring and Beyond: A Look Back at Samsung’s Wearable History

The journey of Samsung’s wearable technology began in 1999 with the introduction of the SPH-WP10

, which marked the world’s first commercially available watch phone. Following this pioneering device, Samsung launched the SPH-S100 in the subsequent year, which introduced features such as text entry and voice dialling. In 2003, Samsung further advanced its wearable technology with the introduction of the Watch Phone, which featured a colour OLED display.

It wasn’t until 2005 that Samsung ventured into Bluetooth headsets, marking a significant expansion of its wearable product line. Over the past twenty-five years, Samsung has continued to refine its wearable offerings. Today, the Galaxy Watch6 series represents the culmination of these efforts, offering advanced features and functionality. Additionally, Samsung offers the Galaxy Fit3 for those seeking a more affordable fitness tracking option, and the Galaxy Buds2 Pro stand as the company’s leading earbuds.

While the Galaxy Ring has been the subject of much speculation, with rumours suggesting its official unveiling at Samsung’s next Unpacked event, details remain scarce. Most likely, Samsung will have an event in Paris in mid-July yo launch the Galaxy Ring. Moreover, the event will also feature the introduction of the Galaxy Z Fold6 and Z Flip6.

In summary, Samsung’s journey in the wearable technology space has been marked by innovation and evolution, with each product iteration pushing the boundaries of what is possible. As anticipation builds for the official release of the Galaxy Ring and other upcoming devices, consumers eagerly await the next chapter in Samsung’s wearable technology story.