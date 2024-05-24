Samsung Is Reportedly Working On ‘Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim’
Samsung’s upcoming flagship killer, Galaxy Z Fold 6 is shaping up to be a truly enigmatic smartphone. Several rumors have been swirling around us regarding Samsung’s foldable device. Moreover, there have been talks about a more powerful “Ultra” or affordable “FE” model. A recent tweet from an industry insider surfaced online. It has added another layer of conspiracy to the story. The insider suggests the probability of a “Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim” launching in Q4 2024, boasting a bigger display than the vanilla Fold 6 and a slimmer profile.
As per the latest rumor, Q4 2024 will be the launch window of Galaxy Z Fold 6. The slimmer foldable will not be a part of Samsung’s launch event in July. It is pertinent to mention that the news comes just days after reports of Apple likely introducing a new iPhone 17 Slim form factor in 2025. Samsung seems to follow in the footsteps of Apple.
Galaxy Z Fold 6 May Ditch Digitizer
The key to this slimmer design is tipped to be the absence of a digitizer. A digitizer is an important component that converts the movements of a stylus or pen into digital signals, allowing the S Pen functionality on the inner display of Galaxy Fold devices. The deduction of the digitizer suggests that the Fold 6 Slim may not support the S Pen. It means Fold 6 Slim isn’t the rumored higher-spec “Ultra” model, as removing the S-Pen feature from the Ultra model after including it for years on the vanilla model might not reverberate well.
Samsung aims to compete with slimmer foldable contenders like the OnePlus Open and Vivo X Fold 3. Maybe, the company has admitted that many people do not use the S Pen with their Z Fold devices. It is not surprising at all. There’s no convenient way to store an S Pen with the Z Fold smartphones without adding a bulky case to an already clunky design. However, the lack of S Pen support might disappoint some people. The larger display and slimmer profile will attract users who prioritize ergonomics and a sleek aesthetic.
Anyhow, these are all rumors and anticipations. So, let’s wait and watch what comes next. Stay tuned for more updates!
