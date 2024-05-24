Samsung Is Reportedly Working On ‘Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim’

Samsung aims to compete with slimmer foldable contenders like the OnePlus Open and Vivo X Fold 3. Maybe, the company has admitted that many people do not use the S Pen with their Z Fold devices. It is not surprising at all. There’s no convenient way to store an S Pen with the Z Fold smartphones without adding a bulky case to an already clunky design. However, the lack of S Pen support might disappoint some people. The larger display and slimmer profile will attract users who prioritize ergonomics and a sleek aesthetic.

Anyhow, these are all rumors and anticipations. So, let’s wait and watch what comes next. Stay tuned for more updates!