Samsung introduces ‘Maintenance Mode’ to protect your data

Following a fruitful trial run in Korea and an early launch in China, Samsung began the global rollout of Maintenance Mode, a new privacy feature coming to some Samsung Galaxy devices. By allowing users to restrict access to their personal information, such as their images, messages, or contacts. Maintenance Mode might help users who might otherwise feel anxious about entrusting a personal device to someone else for repairs.

Our lives, including family photos and credit card details, are stored on our phones. Seungwon Shin, VP and Head of Security Team at Mobile eXperience Business, Samsung Electronics, said, “With Maintenance Mode, we are providing further assurance that Galaxy customers can maintain their privacy, even if they hand their phone to someone. “This is only the most recent illustration of our ongoing efforts to bring innovative methods to help users feel safe and in control, so they can experiment with new mobile experiences with confidence knowing we have their backs,” the company said.

The person who was given access to the device won’t be able to retrieve user-installed apps once Maintenance Mode has been activated. As soon as the owner leaves Maintenance Mode, any data or accounts created there are immediately destroyed.

Knox, Samsung’s security technology that delivers a multi-layered defence, provides protection for Samsung Galaxy devices. With tools like the Security and Privacy Dashboard and Permission Manager, Samsung Galaxy devices give customers easy control and transparency over what happens to their data.