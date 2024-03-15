Samsung Partners With FlexIt To Improve Its Telehealth Services
In a recent development, Samsung partnered with FlexIt to make exercise more accessible and convenient. The tech giant wants to bring personal trainer-based fitness content to Samsung TVs that feature Samsung Daily+. It is a very good piece of news for fitness freaks as users can now register, book, and pay for one-on-one workout sessions with personal trainers from FlexIt. All they need to do is pair their TVs with a compatible webcam or a Galaxy Phone. As a result, FlexIt trainers will provide them with real-time feedback. Demian Hyun, Vice President and Head of the Experience Planning Group of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics stated:
