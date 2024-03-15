Samsung Partners With FlexIt To Improve Its Telehealth Services

“Wellness should be central to our routines, so building healthy habits through Samsung Daily+ makes it convenient to incorporate health and wellness into all different aspects of daily life. This new partnership underscores Samsung’s commitment as the leader in the global display industry to promoting thoughtful, interconnected health experiences aimed at bettering the lives of consumers.”

Samsung Announces Partnership With FlexIt

On the FlexIt app’s online portal, virtual health professionals offer real-time feedback, adjust workouts, and provide form modifications to promote a supportive, safe, and effective workout environment. No doubt, it allows users to approach their health more holistically. FlexIt also provides nutrition training, low-impact wellness activities like meditation and yoga, and physical and occupational therapy. It is a very good platform for users to set a doable routine that suits their needs and lifestyle, all from the comfort of their homes.

During CES 2024, the tech giant gave consumers a sneak peek into Samsung Daily+ and the FlexIt app on its 2024 Neo QLED 8K. Richard Friedman, FlexIt’s Senior Vice President of Technology, also joined the Samsung team in Las Vegas to reveal how the FlexIt app integrates with TVs. A few weeks ago, Samsung disclosed its new lineup of smart TVs that include QLED TVs, Neo QLED TVs, OLED TVs, and Micro LED TVs. All these new TVs boast a new version of Tizen (7.0) to bring new content, connectivity options, and features. One noteworthy feature is Samsung Daily+. It is a central hub where users can find non-content apps, including live shopping, remote PC, telehealth, and video calling.