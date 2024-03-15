Samsung Partners With FlexIt To Improve Its Telehealth Services

Laiba MohsinLast Updated: Mar 15, 2024
Samsung

In a recent development, Samsung partnered with FlexIt to make exercise more accessible and convenient. The tech giant wants to bring personal trainer-based fitness content to Samsung TVs that feature Samsung Daily+. It is a very good piece of news for fitness freaks as users can now register, book, and pay for one-on-one workout sessions with personal trainers from FlexIt. All they need to do is pair their TVs with a compatible webcam or a Galaxy Phone. As a result, FlexIt trainers will provide them with real-time feedback. Demian Hyun, Vice President and Head of the Experience Planning Group of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics stated:

“Wellness should be central to our routines, so building healthy habits through Samsung Daily+ makes it convenient to incorporate health and wellness into all different aspects of daily life. This new partnership underscores Samsung’s commitment as the leader in the global display industry to promoting thoughtful, interconnected health experiences aimed at bettering the lives of consumers.”

Samsung Announces Partnership With FlexIt

On the FlexIt app’s online portal, virtual health professionals offer real-time feedback, adjust workouts, and provide form modifications to promote a supportive, safe, and effective workout environment. No doubt, it allows users to approach their health more holistically. FlexIt also provides nutrition training, low-impact wellness activities like meditation and yoga, and physical and occupational therapy. It is a very good platform for users to set a doable routine that suits their needs and lifestyle, all from the comfort of their homes.

During CES 2024, the tech giant gave consumers a sneak peek into Samsung Daily+ and the FlexIt app on its 2024 Neo QLED 8K. Richard Friedman, FlexIt’s Senior Vice President of Technology, also joined the Samsung team in Las Vegas to reveal how the FlexIt app integrates with TVs. A few weeks ago, Samsung disclosed its new lineup of smart TVs that include QLED TVs, Neo QLED TVs, OLED TVs, and Micro LED TVs. All these new TVs boast a new version of Tizen (7.0) to bring new content, connectivity options, and features. One noteworthy feature is Samsung Daily+. It is a central hub where users can find non-content apps, including live shopping, remote PC, telehealth, and video calling.

PTA Taxes Portal

Find PTA Taxes on All Phones on a Single Page using the PhoneWorld PTA Taxes Portal

Explore NowFollow us on Google News!
Laiba MohsinLast Updated: Mar 15, 2024
Photo of Laiba Mohsin

Laiba Mohsin

Laiba is an Electrical Engineer seeking a placement to gain hands-on experience in relevant areas of telecommunications. She likes to write about tech and gadgets. She loves shopping, traveling and exploring things.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Get Alerts!

PhoneWorld Logo

Join the groups below to get the latest updates!

💼PTA Tax Updates
💬WhatsApp Channel

>