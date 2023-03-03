Advertisement

Samsung will start performing reliability tests on the Galaxy Z Fold 5 “waterdrop” hinge. According to the latest reports, the testing period will last roughly one month. After the testing completes, Samsung will likely start manufacturing the necessary hinge components at a larger scale.

Samsung Starts Testing the Galaxy Z Fold 5 Hinge

The new hinge design for the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will allow the phone to fold perfectly without leaving a gap between the two halves of the phone. This hinge is more expensive to manufacture. However, Samsung now appears to be confident enough in its foldable phone sales to adopt this pricier design for mass production.

According to the rumours, Galaxy Z Fold 5 will have a thickness of 13-to-14mm and a less noticeable display crease. In contrast, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 measures 14.2mm near the edges and 15.8mm at the hinge.

As for the upcoming test, Samsung will reportedly fold the Z Fold 5 200,000 times, hoping that the hinge will lose no more than 15% of its initial strength. The 200,000-fold test should take around five days, and Samsung will likely perform multiple tests throughout the month.

Samsung will unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 5 in August or September. We will update you more about the phone in the coming days.

