Samsung working on its own high-end CPU cores again

Samsung has always remained in rumors and this time we have come across a new rumor from South Korea tech giant that it has assembled an internal team to work on developing its own customized high-end CPU cores.

Initially, these high-end CPU cores will be ARM based and will be features in Galaxy branded chipset in 2025.

Other than this the report also revealed that in 2027, Samsung will be fully equipped with its own CPU cores that will not use ARM designs. The chipsets will be used in Samsung’s high end smartphones.

It seem that company is looking to controlling as much of the product as possible, ‘vertical integration’ and all that. However, this is not the first tome company has initiated such thing, previously, it dedicated a team in Austin, Texas for this purpose under the project Mangoos basically Mangoos is a snake-eating mammal and Qualcomm’s cores are branded Krait – nice little bit of trivia. Mongoose cores did perform well initially however they had problems with power efficiency and heat generation. Due to this the project ended in 2019.

It seems company wants to try it one more time and it might be possible it gets successful this time. If the company succeeds to go ARM less, it would be a big step. So let’s wait and see whether the company would be able to take over the Qualcomm chipsets this time.

