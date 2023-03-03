Samsung Display will No Longer be the Sole Supplier of iPhone 15 Screens

Advertisement

According to a new report, Samsung Display will no longer be the sole supplier of screens for any of the forthcoming iPhone 15 range. Previously, Samsung Display will be the only supplier of iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Plus screens. It will also get iPad OLED orders.

Advertisement

Samsung Display will No Longer be the Sole Supplier Of the iPhone 15 screens

The latest report has claimed that each model in the 2023 iPhone lineup will utilize multiple suppliers. According to the display analyst Ross Young, “While Samsung Display exclusively supplied 2 models on the iPhone 14 series — Pro and Plus, on the iPhone 15 series they won’t have any exclusives.”

Check Also: New iPhone SE With Apple’s 5G Chip Planned to Launch Next Year

Advertisement

He does not reveal the source of the information. However, he has a strong track record in news relating to displays. Also, previous iPhone models have used multiple screen suppliers. So, if accurate, this is a return to previous sourcing tactics by Apple.

We have already reported that Samsung reportedly lost orders from Apple for the iPad Pro because it didn’t want to prioritise the two-stack OLED system Apple wanted. Samsung has subsequently been attempting to win back that order.

Moreover, Apple will expand Dynamic Island to all four models in the iPhone 15 lineup this year. Currently, Dynamic Island is exclusive to the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The previous reports have claimed that Dynamic Island will be available on all iPhone 15 models. Display Supply Chain Consultants CEO Ross Young has also corroborated this claim in a separate statement.

Advertisement

See Also: Realme Introduces C55 with Apple’s Dynamic Island-like Display Cutout