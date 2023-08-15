After an enigmatic partner withdrew from a $2 billion deal that was designed to propel Embracer Group’s ongoing gaming ambitions, the company was forced to stop its dizzying pace of operations and halt its aggressive expansion. Now, we may be able to determine who the partner is: According to a report published by Axios today, Savvy Games Group was the party that abandoned the transaction in May. Savvy is a company that is controlled by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, which is a sovereign wealth fund, and it is the channel by means of which the Middle Eastern nation channels investments and funding in the gaming sector.

Following the termination of the deal, Embracer made an official announcement regarding its “restructuring” plans, which involve the closure or sale of certain studios and a temporary suspension of certain game production activities. According to the group’s submission, it anticipates completing the aforementioned process by October 1st and has already commenced the trimming of its studios.

Before the termination of the agreement, it was reported that Savvy had already made a substantial investment of $1 billion in Embracer, thereby facilitating the Swedish publishing group’s extensive investment and acquisition activities. These endeavors encompassed Limited Run Games, intellectual property rights for renowned literary works such as Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit, as well as prominent gaming franchises like Tomb Raider and Deus Ex.

In 2022, Lars Wingefors, the CEO of Embracer, released a statement reaffirming the company’s steadfast commitment to its Swedish ideals. This declaration came in response to criticisms directed at the company for taking an investment from a Saudi entity, despite the Saudi government’s documented record of human rights atrocities. Embracer maintained a discreet stance on the disclosure of its partner’s identity in the aforementioned terminated agreement.

The precise reason for the breakdown of the acquisition remains undisclosed; however, Axios reports that its intended purpose was to position Savvy as a prominent entity inside the gaming industry. The Saudi Public Investment Fund, in collaboration with Savvy, has been gaining prominence in the international gaming industry over the past few years. This has been achieved through the acquisition of esports companies and investments in renowned gaming entities such as Nintendo, Take-Two Interactive, and Capcom.

