EA makes a Free-to-Play Lord of the Rings Mobile RPG

EA is working on a new mobile game set free-to-play Lord of the Rings universe that will be available in beta this summer.

Instead of a new epic adventure for PC and consoles, EA are teaming up with Middle-earth Enterprises and The Saul Zaentz Company to produce a free-to-play Lord of the Rings. The Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth is a collectable role-playing game built on a “strategic, social-competitive experience,” according to the description.

Each day, they combine their immense enthusiasm and talents together to produce a genuine experience for gamers in The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit. The new mobile game will have turn-based combat, a roster of characters from Tolkien’s realm, and more. It is slated to begin limited regional beta testing in the summer. Players will be immersed in the fantasy of Middle-earth, where they will go head-to-head with their favorite characters, thanks to a blend of high-fidelity graphics, cinematic animations, and stylish art.”

This isn’t the only important LOTR project set to premiere this year. The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, a Daedalic action-adventure, is set to release in 2022. Then there’s Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power series, which will premiere on September 2nd.