Say Goodbye To A7x Series As Samsung Will Not Release Galaxy A74

The tech giant Samsung keeps on introducing new series for its customers on a regular basis. No doubt, Samsung’s best-selling smartphone series has been the A5x lineup. Let me tell you that, it wasn’t the top dog of the A series, this honor was reserved for the A7x series. According to the latest rumors, we have come to know that Samsung is going to say goodbye to the Galaxy A7x series as there will be no A7x device anymore. It means that the giant will not release the highly anticipated Galaxy A74 in 2023.

Will There Be No Galaxy A74?

You have heard right. Some of the rumors swirling regarding the A7x series have revealed that the company will not release any other model of the lineup. It means that the A73 will be apparently the last A7x model ever made, as the tech giant will not release an A74 in 2023. The good part about the Galaxy A54 is that it will end up as the headliner of the A series in both sales appeal as well as sheer specs.

Let me tell you that many upcoming Ax4 handsets have been leaked yet. However, no such thing happened to the A74, and that’s allegedly due to the fact that the company is not working on A74 at all nor will they ever be. It sounds odd but the Galaxy A73 was already marginalized in Samsung’s portfolio, getting a release in a smaller number of countries than the A72 before it. So. it might be possible that the tale of the A73 was foreshadowing what was going to inevitably happen with the A74. We are still not sure about anything yet as there had been no official words by the company regarding this matter yet.

The point notable here is that there is also no word about a Galaxy S22 FE or S23 FE, which leaves a pretty huge price gap between the A54 and the S23. This will benefit Chinese competitors. It might be some sort of the company’s strategy. There are many questions that need to be answered yet. We’ll have to wait for the Galaxy S23’s introduction to find out. The wait is not so long as there are only a few weeks left in the launch event to take place on February 1.

