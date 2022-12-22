Pakistan Earns $854 Million By Providing IT Services To Various Countries

Advertisement

Recent reports unveiled that Pakistan has earned US $854 million by providing various IT services to many countries during the first four months of the current fiscal year 2022-23.

Pakistan Earns $854 Million From IT services in just 4 Months

According to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), a growth of 2.92% as compared to US$ 829.890 million earned through the provision of services during the corresponding months of the fiscal year 2021-22 was recorded.

During July-October (2022-23), the computer services export increased by 5.86% as it jumped from US $650.090 million last fiscal year to US $688.160 million this year. Let’s have a look at the table below:

If we talk about computer services, then among them: the exports of software consultancy services witnessed an increase of 9.65%, from US$ 231.238 million to US$ 253.549 million

the exports of hardware consultancy services increased by 12.36% from US$ 0.898 million to US$ 1.009 million.

The export and import of computer software-related services rose by 13.58%, from US$ 167.475 million to US$ 190.224 million

the exports of repair and maintenance services increased to US $0.443 million from US $0.404 million. In addition to that, the exports of other computer services witnessed a nominal decrease of 2.86% going from US$ 250.075 million to US$ 242.935 million.

Among the information services, the exports of news agency services got declined by 14.81%, from US $1.202 million to US $1.024 million. On the other hand, the exports of other information services also declined by 33.21%, from US $0.548 million to US $0.366 million.

The export of telecommunication services also decreased by 7.58% as these declined from US $178.050 million to US $164.550 million. Among the telecommunication services, the export of call center services rose by 17.43% during the period as its exports increased from US $59.299 million to US $69.637 million. Moreover, the PBS data revealed that the export of other telecommunication services also got declined by 20.07%, from US $118.751 million to US $94.913 million during the period under review.

It is worth mentioning here that the services trade deficit shrank by 38.05% as exports have seen a growth of 3.97% during the first four months of the current fiscal year if we compare it to the corresponding period of last year. It has been reported by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). In short, the exports of services from July-September (2022-23) showed a growth of 4.63% while the import of services declined by 11.83%.

