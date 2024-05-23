Scam Alert! Don’t Trust This Fake Delivery Package SMS

E-commerce has always been complicated. With just a few clicks or taps of our smartphone, we can have several products from all over the world delivered to our doorstep. However, this ease of use can also be our downfall. If you have a weak memory and cannot remember all the items you ordered, where they were bought, and what company is shipping them, you need to be vigilant. Scammers are primed to take advantage. They usually send out phishing emails and texts mimicking delivery companies, which claim something is wrong and provoke users to click through. This is what is happening these days in Pakistan.

Fake Delivery Package Scam Is Still Running Rampant

In November last year, a notorious SMS scam prevalent among many users was discovered. A fake SMS was circulating among users that their delivery package would not reach them unless they updated their address. The scammers made users click on a malicious link to do so. According to the latest reports, this scam is still running rampant to this day, with many users reporting these fake messages online. Here is what the fake SMS typically looks like:

It is quite clear that the scammers have not changed their tactics. The SMS poses as an official Pakistan Post message, telling you to update your address through a malicious link. Remember that Pakistan Post never asks for online payments or changes in your order through SMS not with any link involved. Moreover, if there is a problem with your order, the company you ordered from typically contacts you directly with their official channels instead of using any unknown phone number. Don’t click on dubious links from random phone numbers and share personal information. Advise friends and family to remain vigilant of such scams. Moreover, you can also install apps like Google Messages that can recognize scam messages and report them. Have you ever received an SMS claiming to be from a delivery service, asking you to update your address? Do share with us in the comment section!