Scam Alert! Don’t Trust This Fake Delivery Package SMS
E-commerce has always been complicated. With just a few clicks or taps of our smartphone, we can have several products from all over the world delivered to our doorstep. However, this ease of use can also be our downfall. If you have a weak memory and cannot remember all the items you ordered, where they were bought, and what company is shipping them, you need to be vigilant. Scammers are primed to take advantage. They usually send out phishing emails and texts mimicking delivery companies, which claim something is wrong and provoke users to click through. This is what is happening these days in Pakistan.
Fake Delivery Package Scam Is Still Running Rampant
In November last year, a notorious SMS scam prevalent among many users was discovered. A fake SMS was circulating among users that their delivery package would not reach them unless they updated their address. The scammers made users click on a malicious link to do so. According to the latest reports, this scam is still running rampant to this day, with many users reporting these fake messages online. Here is what the fake SMS typically looks like:
PTA Taxes Portal
Find PTA Taxes on All Phones on a Single Page using the PhoneWorld PTA Taxes PortalExplore NowFollow us on Google News!