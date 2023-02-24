Advertisement

ChatGPT is becoming the fastest-growing app of all time. Because of its popularity, hackers are weaponizing the popularity of OpenAI’s artificial intelligence chatbot in order to scam internet users. According to some latest reports, scammers are using ChatGPT to spread malware. Cybersecurity researchers have already uncovered hundreds of recently registered domains utilizing the term “ChatGPT.”

Scammers are Spoofing ChatGPT to Spread Malware

Now Cybersecurity researcher Dominic Alvieri has shared his findings on social media regarding the fake ChatGPT websites. He came across some websites which try to spread malware and steal victims’ private information.

According to him, one such website “chat-gpt-pc.online” contains a downloadable local application for Windows. The application injects users with the RedLine information-stealing malware. Essentially, this malware steals stored information in users’ applications, such as their web browsers. For example, if a user has Google Chrome store their passwords or credit card information, this malware can pull the data and send it to the hacker.

In addition to targeting of Windows users, he also found fake ChatGPT apps in the Google Play Store. Upon download, these apps would deploy similar phishing campaigns to steal users’ information.

Another cybersecurity firm Cyble also discovered more than 50 fake ChatGPT apps. And the Cyble report found some interesting ways hackers were attempting to steal from their victims too.

Those looking to actually use ChatGPT without getting scammed should go directly to the OpenAI website at the URL https://chat.openai.com , or its recently acquired domain, AI.com.

