SCO Partners with 1LINK for Bill Payment Services Integration via 1BILL

Special Communications Organization (SCO), the largest Integrated Telecom Service Provider in Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJ&K) and Gilgit Baltistan (GB), has announced a strategic partnership with 1LINK (Pvt) Ltd, the country’s 1st PSO/PSP and largest switch and payment system in Pakistan. The collaboration aims to enhance the bill payment experience for SCO subscribers through the development of an integrated bill collection eco-system via 1BILL.

The signing ceremony took place at the SCO headquarters in Rawalpindi and was attended by high-ranking officials from both organizations, including Brigadier Muhammad Maqbool Ahmed, Deputy Director General SCO, and Mr. Muhammad Bashir Khan, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of 1LINK (Pvt) Ltd.

Under this agreement, SCO and 1LINK (Pvt) Ltd will leverage their extensive networks and cutting-edge technologies to establish a seamless and user-friendly bill payment system. Subscribers of SCOM services, including GPON, S-Fiber, and S-Phone, will benefit from the convenience of paying their bills through this integrated platform.

Mr. Farhan Shahid Khan, Chief Commercial Officer at SCO, emphasized the significance of the partnership, saying,

“The collaboration between SCO and 1LINK (Pvt) Ltd marks a significant step towards streamlining bill payment processes and expanding financial inclusion. By combining the expertise and strengths of both organizations, we aim to introduce new, seamless solutions that simplify the bill payment experience for our valued customers.”

Mr. Muhammad Bashir Khan, COO of 1LINK (Pvt) Ltd, expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, “Through our collaboration with SCO, we are delighted to bring the power of 1LINK 1BILL services to their subscribers, simplifying bill payments and enhancing their overall experience.”

