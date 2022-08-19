SCO, CELMORE AND INBOX Intends Cooperating for Telecom Professional Services

Special Communications Organization (SCO) largest integrated network with multiple layers of backhaul connectivity in Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJ&K) and Gilgit Baltistan (GB),Celmore Technologies (Pvt) Limited, a IT and Fiber manufacturing company and Inbox Business Technologies Ltd, a leading professional services company working in the information technology, digital infrastructure and telecom industry has entered into an understanding for telecom professional services and business opportunities in AJ&K and GB.

The overall purpose of the MoU is to strengthen cooperation for mutual cooperation on WMS system and other potential opportunities required in digital transformation of society. The MoU was signed by Mr Mirza Zia-ud-Din, Chief Executive Officer Celmoreand Mr Mohsin Ali, Chief Executive Officer Inbox Business Technologies in the presence of Major General Muhammad Shahid Sideeq, Director General SCO and officials from both sides.

Through this MoU, both Celmore and Inbox Business Technologies will jointly work towards enhancing the collaboration beyond the current opportunities. This collaboration brings forth a commitment of Inbox Business Technologies to act as a professional service and consultative arm of Celmore with regards to business opportunities, Defense project, Public sector, Private sector and International opportunities.

Director General SCO Major General Muhammad Shahid Siddeeq, expressed his view on the occasion that “SCO shall enhance connectivity in AJ&K and GB by developing telecom infrastructure with latest product, technologies and solutions to facilitate private sector. This cooperation shall provide a boost to telecom technology from all angles besides WMS. The objective in this regard was reaffirmed to help the end users to benefit from the digital technology”.

