SECP Witnessed 39% Growth in the Incorporation of Companies during Nine Months

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) witnessed 39 per cent growth in the incorporation of companies during the three-quarters of FY2020-21. SECP has registered 19,251 companies, representing an annual growth of 39 per cent when compared with 16,945 companies registered in FY2019-20. The SECP registered 14,493 companies in FY2018-19.

SECP Witnessed 39% Growth in the Incorporation of Companies during First Nine Months

SECP has also revealed that a total of 139,620 have now been registered. Among them, 118,280 companies are active, which means 85 percent of the total companies are filing their annual returns.

More surprisingly, the SECP witnessed 72 per cent growth in the registration of new companies in March 2021. Despite the challenges of Covid-19, it registered 2,513 new companies. Around 99 percent companies were registered online, with 25 percent applicants completing the incorporation process the same day.

Moreover, the 260 foreign users were also registered from overseas. Around 65 percent companies were registered as private limited companies. Whereas, around 31 percent were registered as single member companies while the remaining five percent were public unlisted companies.

As always, 414 companies are registered in the construction and real estate sector. The sector was followed by trading with 393 companies, IT 311, services 247, and 110 food and beverages companies.

Foreign investment has been reported in 43 new companies. These companies have foreign investors from Afghanistan, Australia, China, Germany, Hungary, Iran, Korea South, Mauritius, Norway, Philippines, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Thailand, Turkey, the UAE, UK and the US. The highest numbers of companies, ie 850 were registered in Islamabad, followed by 751 and 385 companies registered in Lahore and Karachi, respectively.