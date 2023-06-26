See How AI on LinkedIn Let you Impress New Employers!

In a recent development, following the footsteps of other big tech companies, the famous job platform LinkedIn also incorporates generative AI to offer different copies of an ad. As per the details from the company, it collects and utilizes data from a certain marketer’s LinkedIn page and Campaign Manager setting. This data encompasses objective, targeting criteria, and audience. Then by using this data, LinkedIn provides different introductory text to the ad. As LinkedIn is a subsidiary of Microsoft, so we aren’t surprised to see that it uses OpenAI models to generate different suggestions for ad copies. In this regard, Abhishek Shrivastava, VP of Product at LinkedIn said,

We know you’re stretched to do more with fewer resources while driving ROI for your company. AI Copy Suggestions can help jumpstart your creativity and reduce the time you spend on your day-to-day tasks so that you can continue to focus on what matters — continuing to produce memorable campaigns and building your brand.

The generative AI works in a simple way on LinkedIn. Simply, users can enter their copy into the Campaign Manager’s “introductory text” box and turn on the “Generate copy suggestions” toggle to get a number of different suggestions.

It is pertinent to mention here that this new LinkedIn feature is currently in the testing phase and is available to a few users in North America. As per a source, the company also intends to add more features, extend its availability to new regions, and it will also be supporting more languages which is a positive sign.

