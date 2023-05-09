LinkedIn, the Microsoft-owned platform focused on helping others find jobs, fires 716 employees. The latest round of layoffs will reportedly affect the sales, operations and support teams. LinkedIn announced the first round of layoffs in February which mainly affected the recruiting team. The company has also shut down its app in China in response to slowing revenue growth and changing customer behaviour.
The Microsoft-owned jobs platform has roughly 20,000 employees. The company decided to lay off workers despite increasing revenue for the last two quarters.
LinkedIn that Helps People Find Jobs Fires 700 Employees and Shuts China app
In a letter to employees, LinkedIn CEO Ryan Roslansky said, “In an evolving market, we must continuously have the conviction to adapt our strategy in order to make our vision a reality.
He further highlighted that the changes will include the creation of 250 new roles and the integration of some teams. Moreover, it will reduce management roles and broaden responsibilities “to make decisions more quickly”.
“As we turn 20, we are entering a new decade for LinkedIn, one that will perhaps be the most consequential we’ve experienced to date,” he said.
LinkedIn would shut down the China-focused app called InCareers. LinkedIn has also updated its page and confirmed that the app would function till August 9, 2023. The website reads, “Despite our initial progress, InCareer faced fierce competition and a challenging macroeconomic climate, which ultimately led us to the decision of discontinuing the service.”
Not only LinkedIn but other Microsoft businesses are also affected by this overhaul. The software giant has shut down some divisions, such as the VR/AR division HoloLens. Other popular verticals like Xbos also laid off workers as a part of the broader restructuring plans.
