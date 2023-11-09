Shaping the Leaders of The Digital Generation: Zong 4G’s 2023 Digital Trainee Executive Program Onboards a New Wave of Talent

Zong 4G, Pakistan’s leading telecommunications operator, has taken a significant step towards fostering the future leaders of the digital era. In a two-day orientation session held on November 1st and 2nd at the Zong headquarters, the company successfully onboarded the Digital Trainee Executive Batch of 2023. This initiative represents Zong 4G’s unwavering commitment to nurturing talent, promoting diversity, and providing equal opportunities for fresh graduates from various academic backgrounds.

The Digital Trainee Executive Program is designed to empower young minds with the skills and knowledge necessary to thrive in the digital landscape. In its latest edition, Zong 4G exemplifies its dedication to diversity and inclusion by hiring a diverse and talented group of 36 fresh graduates with more than 50% female diversity ratio.

Zong 4G continues to set the standard for digital leadership and innovation, driving the evolution of Pakistan’s digital landscape by shaping the leaders of tomorrow.

