Zong 4G Celebrates Ramadan with Free Islamic Ringback Tones and Content

In the spirit of Ramadan, Zong 4G, Pakistan’s leading telecommunications provider, is delighted to announce a special promotion, offering free Islamic Ringback Tones (RBTs) and downloadable content for the entire holy month. This gesture serves to enrich the spiritual experience of our valued customers and welcome new users to the Zong family.

Throughout Ramadan, Zong 4G users can set the tone for the holy month with a complimentary Islamic Ringback Tone. Users can explore a wide array of tones and choose the one that resonates with them

Zong 4G is also offering access to a library of downloadable Islamic content through the Ring Back Tone service. Helping users enrich their Ramadan experience with recordings of Quran recitations, lectures, and nasheeds. (All Islamic content is free of cost for the month of Ramadan). Users can subscribe to Zong 4G’s Ramadan RBT and content promotion by dialing USSD *230# or by sending an SMS to 2300 (Subscription charges for the offer are Rs. 3+ tax daily).

Zong 4G’s Ramadan promotion reflects our commitment to celebrating faith and fostering a sense of community among our customers. We believe this offering will allow everyone to embrace the spirit of the holy month in a meaningful way.

ZONG Ringback Tone Service Subscription Code Service Name Service Offer Content Download Charges Dial *230#

or

Send an SMS to 2300 (Daily subscription charges Rs.3+ Tax) Islamic Ringback Tones Free Islamic Content Free

