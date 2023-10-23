Zong Customers can now experience unmatched voice quality through VoLTE

Zong 4G, Pakistan’s leading telecommunications company, has officially launched its Voice over LTE (VoLTE) services. The operator has started its VoLTE roll-out by launching its services in major cities, namely Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi & Peshawar, enhancing customers’ experience through high-quality voice calls over its advanced 4G network.

VoLTE is a cutting-edge innovation that allows voice calls to be transmitted over the 4G LTE network, ensuring crystal-clear sound quality, faster call setup times, and the simultaneous use of voice and data services, which means that customers can use data services while being on a call at the same time. It also offers improved call stability, even in areas with weak or fluctuating 2G/3G signal strength. With this latest advancement, Zong 4G is taking a significant step toward revolutionizing the communication experience for its customers.

The official spokesperson for Zong 4G, expressed his enthusiasm for the VoLTE launch, stating, “At Zong 4G, we are dedicated to delivering the latest telecommunications innovations to our customers. The introduction of VoLTE in major cities represents a significant step forward in our mission to enhance the communication experience for Pakistanis. We are committed to expanding VoLTE services to more regions across the country, ensuring that our customers benefit from the best voice quality and a seamless data connection.”

As Zong 4G continues to invest in improving technology and network infrastructure, the company remains dedicated to offering the best communication experience to its customers throughout Pakistan. Stay connected, stay clear, and enjoy the future of voice calling with Zong 4G’s VoLTE services.

