Shocking Price of iPhone 15 reveals that Selling Kidneys Wont be enough

Every year, the upcoming iPhone price is a considerable debate. Other than pricing, people keep on also looking for the new features that will be included in the device. To keep their hunger for details fulfilled, the leakers provide most of the information before even the company officially announces it. This time also, things are totally the same and we already know Apple’s ambitions associated with iPhone 15. However, a new leak has surfaced on the internet that reveals that these ambitions will come with a heavy Price of iPhone 15 and that funny memes regarding selling a kidney for an iPhone will also not be enough since one will have to add more money to it in order to buy the iPhone 15.

The famous leaker, one of the most famous industry insiders LeaksApplePro has revealed the shocking price of the iPhone 15 along with the price increases that are going to shock people throughout the world.

Since the leakers keep on revealing every single detail of the device, last month it came up with a bill of material that would be used in the iPhone 15 Ultra, new names for its upcoming Pro models, and a price increase of up to $100. While we were still getting out of the shock when LeaksApplePro has come up with another shocking information that is iPhone 15 Ultra will have a starting price as high as $1299 which is an approximate $200 increase on the iPhone 14 Pro Max which was already quite expensive. This is the biggest price jump made in iPhone’s entire history.

“It’s going to be a more expensive iPhone. Even in the United States. Apple has been losing margins year after year. Rising production costs and inflation, that makes the money the company has in the bank worth less, have finally broken the camel’s back.”

They also added:

“We don’t know the situation for the other devices in the line-up.”

However, we can assume that since the starting price of the iPhone 15 Ultra is $1299, its 1 TB model will go as high as $1799. LeaksApplePro stated that the iPhone 15 Ultra will ship with a minimum of 256GB which means that the extremely increased price will be eased a little bit.

Other than this, it was revealed that new models will come with dual front-facing cameras, USB-C with thunderbolt 4 will replace the Lightning port with its USB 2.0 speeds and it will be made up of titanium which is one of the reasons for the significant price increase.

