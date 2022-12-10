Apple has recently launched iPhone 14 series. iPhone 14 series includes iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. While these phones are on sale throughout the globe, in Pakistan, we were waiting till now. Future Tech, Apple’s authorized service dealer has brought good news for iPhone lovers! The company announced the new pre-order prices for iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, and Pro Max in Pakistan which means the devices are not available for pre-order.

The company asked people to reserve their desired model, required color, and storage now by pre-booking and get it on the first day of arrival. It also revealed that the smartphone will be available on a first come first serve basis.

New Updated Prices of iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max in Pakistan

The prices this year are comparatively higher than the previous year.

iPhone 14 Pre-order Price:

Starting with iPhone 14, the 12 GB model is priced at Rs. 375,999 whereas the 256 GB variant is available for pre-order for Rs. 410,999. Last but not the least, the 512 GB model of iPhone 14 is priced at Rs. 480,999.

128 GB Rs.375,999 256 GB Rs. 410,999 512 GB Rs. 480,999

iPhone 14 Plus Pre-order Price:

128 GB Rs.410,999 256 GB Rs. 445,999 512 GB Rs. 515,999

The 128 GB iPhone 14 Plus will carry a price tag of 410,999 whereas 256 GB variant and 512 GB will be priced at 445,999 and 515,999 respectively.

iPhone 14 Pro Pre-order Price:

128 GB Rs. 510,999 256 GB Rs. 545,999 512 GB Rs. 615,999 1 TB Rs. 685,999

Coming to the iPhone 14 Pro, 126 GB and 256 GB variants will be priced at Rs. 510,999 and Rs. 545,999 respectively. The 512 GB iPhone 14 Pro will carry a price tag of Rs. 615,999 and 1 TB will be of Rs. 685,999 PKR.

iPhone 14 Pro Max Pre-order Price:

128 GB Rs. 554,999 256 GB Rs. 589,999 512 GB Rs. 659,999 1 TB Rs. 729,999

The Premium iPhone 14 Pro Max’s 128 GB variant will be available for pre-order for Rs. 554,999 whereas 256 GB will be priced at Rs. 589,999. 512 GB iPhone 14 pro-Max is for 659,999 and 1 TB variant will carry a price tag of 729,999 PKR.

iPhone14 series preorders have substantially decreased this year. As per the report shared by Ming-Chi Kuo, pre-order demand has decreased. I guess this is due to the increasing prices of the iPhone 14 series.

Also Read: iPhone 14 Series: Should you Import it or Buy it Locally?