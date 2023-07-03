Significant Decline in 3G/4G Users Cast Doubts on PTA’s Justifications

The number of 3G/4G users in Pakistan has significantly decreased in the last couple of months. According to the stats on the PTA’s website, Pakistan has lost around 0.74 Million 3G/4G users in the mentioned time period. Pakistan Telecommunication Authority has cited floods and economic slowdown as the reasons for the decline as you can see in the given image.

Vague Reasons:

However, we find these reasons a little bit vague and disagree with the national telecom regulator.

Why?

First, the country was hit by floods a year ago, so we wonder how those floods contributed to the decline of 3G/4G subscribers in the country in the last two months. Simultaneously, the country is facing a severe economic crisis for more than a year but still, the telcos didn’t exorbitantly increase the price of internet packages.

So what went wrong? Well, we aren’t sure, but these can’t be the sole reasons for such a significant decline in 3G/4G users in the last couple of months. There can be other reasons for this decline including poor quality of service, political reasons, etc.

In addition to 3G/4G users, PTA data shows that the number of cellular subscribers, broadband penetration along with teledensity declined in Pakistan for the second consecutive month. It is astonishing to see such a decline in just 2 months. The national regulator should take notice of this decrease in the number of 3G/4G users and overall cellular subscribers. It should ask telecom operators to provide a list of more valid reasons with stats and figures for the decline.

