Smartphone accessories manufacturer, Riversong, eyeing Pakistan market after huge success in Middle East and Africa.

RIVERSONG, a leading premium smartphone accessories manufacturer, is seeking to broaden its regional footprint with its entry into Pakistan market following the region’s unprecedented growth in smartphone sales over the last few years.

Pakistan has been experiencing a growing appetite for smartphones, as well as mobile accessories, which is being fueled by rising disposable incomes and device affordability.

RIVERSONG’s devices with cutting-edge technology, housed in attractive cases, are the perfect lifestyle partners that one would love to flaunt. RIVERSONG is committed to bring premium products with people-oriented designs and excellent customer services with a vision to become a brand that deserves your love.

According to the RIVERSONG’s Global COO – Sales, Syed Ali Yousuf, this rising smartphone usage in the region has accelerated the growth of the relatively new segment. This, provides an opportunity for RIVERSONG to penetrate the regional market with its unique and premium qualitative products with best possible pricing.

With the increasing awareness and the growing purchasing capacity of the masses, Pakistan as a market has an immense potential for growth of the technology sector. We are constantly working towards making Pakistan a smarter country by offering latest technology in our products and keeping up with the tech trends globally. Our aim is to reach every nook and corner of the country through the rapid expansion plans we have”.

“We come across many mobile accessories brand being sold in the market without correct specifications which is risk oriented and may spoil the phone health. To overcome this, our mission is to introduce RIVERSONG to the people of Pakistan which will offer them qualitative branded products with real specifications in affordable prices”.

It is encouraging to see a thriving smartphone market in Pakistan. This development has now paved way for the growth of the smartphone accessories segment. And as a result, we are now seeing more consumers looking to enhance their smartphone experience using different accessories as well as protect their devices from harm or damage. Says, Syed Ali.

“Consumers are becoming health-conscious with every passing day and technology plays a major role in their lifestyle”. We keep industry trends and latest technology at the center while devising new products to cater to our customers’ needs. We focus on keeping in line with our USP of providing best quality products at competitive prices across categories, and it helps us stand out in the industry. More and more people are buying different smart wearables for themselves and for their family. Day by day, the market size is increasing.”

And in an effort to position itself as a key player in the Pakistan’s smartphone accessories market, RIVERSONG, subsidiary of China-based IMG Group Communications Technology Ltd, has already penned a deal with Pakistan’s Yellostone Technology who will be the authorized distributors of all RIVERSONG products in the region.

“Our performance and growth in the region will be anchored on strategic partnerships between RIVERSONG, Yellostone and leading smartphone and accessories retailers. As an innovative brand, RIVERSONG will be targeting the young and upward mobile consumer who is in tune with technology and is looking to get the best out of their mobile devices, said Syed Ali, Global Chief Operating officer – Sales, RIVERSONG

“We are aiming to target 20% of the market share in Pakistan by end of 2020. Our competitive product portfolio, ranging from basic smart accessories to smart devices, are indeed a perfect fit the region’s constantly evolving demands.” noted Syed.

The accessories manufacturer is also seeking to expand its global reach by establishing its presence in over 35 countries by the end of 2020.