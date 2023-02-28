Snapchat Becomes the First Social Platform to launch ‘My AI’ based on ChatGPT

Advertisement

The AI-powered Chatgpt has given an impetus to how artificial intelligence can revolutionize our future. Search engines like Bing have made chatgpt a part of it to enable users for more convenient searches. Now, Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, announced the introduction of a chatbot powered by the most recent version of OpenAI’s GPT technology, which has been modified for the social network. The experimental chatbot, dubbed My AI, is accessible to Snapchat+ subscribers, who pay $3.99 per month for the subscription service.

The feature will be rolled out this week. Snap CEO Evan Spiegel told a source that the company intends to make the tool accessible to all users in the future. Snap stated that My AI is capable of recommending gift ideas, suggesting a recipe, and writing haikus. But, “like with other AI-powered chatbots,” errors are possible with this feature, despite the fact that it is “intended to avoid biased, erroneous, damaging, or misleading information,” according to the business.

My AI “can be convinced to say virtually anything. Please be aware of its numerous flaws and accept my apologies in advance!” Snap said in a blog post. Please do not reveal any secrets to My AI and do not rely on its advice.”

The compelling human-like responses of OpenAI’s ChatGPT, which debuted last year, soon sparked a frenzy. Nonetheless, there have been complaints of technological issues. This month, Microsoft’s ChatGPT-powered Bing reported the news after users reported weird interactions with the chatbot, which displayed emotional responses and made factual inaccuracies.

