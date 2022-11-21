Snapchat for Web is now available globally

Finally, after a long wait, Snapchat is making an appearance on the desktop version of its app, and Snapchat for web is made available globally. Initally the desktop version of the web was available for the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

With Snapchat for web, users can send messages and snaps and can chat via video and voice calls. With the desktop version, users can access the mobile app’s messaging features, including chat reactions. Moreover, it features more than 10 Lenses for video calls.

How to Access Snapchat on Desktop?

In order to access Snapchat, users need to head to web.snapchat.com and log in with their Snapchat credentials including username and password. After logging in, users will have to add two-step verification on their phones. When a user is able to log in to Snapchat for the web, they can continue the conversation from the point they left on their mobile.

When a user opens Snapchat on a desktop, a Bitmoji will appear in a chat with a laptop to indicate your friends that you are using the app on a computer. Moreover, this new version includes a privacy screen that hides the Snapchat window if a user clicks on another task.

Also, the messages that are sent through Snapchat for the web will be automatically deleted after 24 hours just like a mobile app. The company has made it clear that Snapchat on the desktop will not allow users to take screenshots.

In addition to the desktop version of the app, Snapchat is also rolling out new chat shortcuts at the top of the chats to make spotting unread snaps and chats from friends easier. Furthermore, Snapchat is launching new “Question Stickers” feature to let users ask questions in their stories in an AMA style.

These new features will be reaching users soon.

