Snapchat Is Launching New Tools To Improve Its AI Chatbot

Like all other apps, Snapchat is also working on new features in order to improve users’ experience. The platform is launching new tools including an age filter and insights for parents in order to improve its AI chatbot. Soon Snapchat AI Chatbot will have better performance.
Snapchat AI Chatbot Will Have Improved Response
The story began when Snapchat launched its GPT-powered chatbot for Snapchat+ subscribers. After a few days after its launch, it was reported that the AI bot was responding in an unsafe and inappropriate manner. The company revealed that people were trying to trick the chatbot to provide responses that do not conform to our guidelines. So, these new tools have been launched in order to keep the AI’s responses in check.
The new age filter will tell the chatbot its users’ birth dates and will ensure to respond according to their age. In the coming weeks, Snapchat is also planning to provide more insights to parents or guardians. It will be about children’s interactions with the chatbot in Family Center which was launched last August. The new feature aims to tell parents or guardians about their kids’ communication with the chatbot. Together with that the frequency of those interactions will also be told. However, in order to use these parental control features, both the guardian and teens will need to opt-in to use Family Center.
Snapchat says that the My AI chatbot is not a “real friend” at all. It relies on conversation history to improve its responses. The AI bot only gave 0.01% of responses in “non-conforming” language according to reports. Just for your information, Snapchat counts violence, sexually explicit terms, illicit drug use, child sexual abuse, derogatory or biased statements, racism, bullying, hate speech, misogyny, or marginalizing underrepresented groups as “non-conforming.” Snap stated:
“We will continue to use these learnings to improve My AI. This data will also help us deploy a new system to limit misuse of My AI. We are adding OpenAI’s moderation technology to our existing toolset, which will allow us to assess the severity of potentially harmful content and temporarily restrict Snapchatters’ access to My AI if they misuse the service.”
The fact is that Snapchat is still pretty bullish on generative AI tools. So, let’s see what the company plans next for improving the platform.
