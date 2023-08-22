Snapchat Unveils ‘Dreams’ – A Dive into Generative AI
Following the successful introduction of Snacpchat’s AI-driven chatbot named My AI, the company is gearing up to introduce a new generative AI feature called “Dreams.” With the help of this feature, Snapchat will once more delve into AI-generated images, which could potentially include both you and your friends in creative and imaginative backgrounds.
Snapchat has been working on features that allow its users to capture or upload selfies, enabling the app to create novel images of them in envisioned situations. These insights stem from the investigations of app expert and developer Steve Moser. This concept bears a resemblance to the capabilities already provided by various AI-driven photo apps available on the App Store.
Recently, an app called Remini gained widespread popularity on TikTok. Users discovered that by uploading their selfies, they could obtain polished professional-style headshots suitable for LinkedIn, sidestepping the need for a costly photoshoot.
However, Snapchat is not aiming for mundane headshots. Its vision for “Dreams” involves utilizing AI-generated self-portraits to position individuals in extraordinary and imaginative settings, according to the findings of Steve Moser’s research. Similar to other AI-driven selfie applications, Snapchat would require clear and unobstructed self-portraits to effectively generate these images. The app will advise users that having a variety of facial angles, expressions, and lighting conditions will yield superior AI-generated photos.
Apart from inserting oneself into these AI-generated “Dreams,” Snapchat is actively working on a feature called “Dreams with Friends.” This functionality lets users grant their friends permission to collaboratively create AI-generated “dream” images featuring both individuals, as uncovered by Steve Moser’s investigation.
Additionally, hints about the potential purchase of “Dream Packs” within the Snapchat app imply that this feature could be monetized in the future.
The concept of Dreams was initially discovered earlier this spring by reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi. He revealed that this new feature would empower users to position their own likeness within imaginative environments powered by generative AI.
