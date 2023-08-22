Snapchat Unveils ‘Dreams’ – A Dive into Generative AI

Recently, an app called Remini gained widespread popularity on TikTok. Users discovered that by uploading their selfies, they could obtain polished professional-style headshots suitable for LinkedIn, sidestepping the need for a costly photoshoot.

However, Snapchat is not aiming for mundane headshots. Its vision for “Dreams” involves utilizing AI-generated self-portraits to position individuals in extraordinary and imaginative settings, according to the findings of Steve Moser’s research. Similar to other AI-driven selfie applications, Snapchat would require clear and unobstructed self-portraits to effectively generate these images. The app will advise users that having a variety of facial angles, expressions, and lighting conditions will yield superior AI-generated photos.