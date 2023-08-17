Snapchat My AI Posted Story On Its Own Leaving Users Spooked
Social media has been whizzing with users unleashing their concerns about the My AI chatbot. It appears that Snapchat’s AI Bot has apparently gone “rogue”. It posted very unusual content in the form of a short one-second story featuring a two-toned image that looked like a user’s ceiling. It seemed as if the AI chatbot secretly took an image of the ceiling of the user and posted it to its Snapchat story. The fact is that this was not the case with only one Snapchat user. There were many in experiencing this strange occurrence. This panicked many users.