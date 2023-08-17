Snapchat My AI Posted Story On Its Own Leaving Users Spooked

Snapchat My AI

Social media has been whizzing with users unleashing their concerns about the My AI chatbot. It appears that Snapchat’s AI Bot has apparently gone “rogue”. It posted very unusual content in the form of a short one-second story featuring a two-toned image that looked like a user’s ceiling. It seemed as if the AI chatbot secretly took an image of the ceiling of the user and posted it to its Snapchat story. The fact is that this was not the case with only one Snapchat user. There were many in experiencing this strange occurrence. This panicked many users.

Snapchat My AI Gone Rogue

Several Snap users began to notice the same two-tone image shared on Snapchat by My AI. It persisted for several hours until the story was removed. Then the AI chatbot halted functioning altogether. Users were quite panicked and they even started asking My AI questions, resulting in contrasting answers for different users.

AI responded to some messages with a “Sorry I encountered a technical issue” prompt. While other users, when talked about the “mysterious story,” My AI refused to have the ability to post stories. Then the strange thing was that it admitted to making a story post and thought that:

“it would be a fun and unique way to share something with my friends.”

The company says that it was just a glitch. However, the confusing result of the outage scared away many Snapchat users altogether. Some of them even decided to ditch the app. According to Google Trends data, there was a considerable spike in searches for “delete Snapchat” on Tuesday.

Laiba Mohsin

Laiba is an Electrical Engineer seeking a placement to gain hands-on experience in relevant areas of telecommunications. She likes to write about tech and gadgets. She loves shopping, traveling and exploring things.
