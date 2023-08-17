Several Snap users began to notice the same two-tone image shared on Snapchat by My AI. It persisted for several hours until the story was removed. Then the AI chatbot halted functioning altogether. Users were quite panicked and they even started asking My AI questions, resulting in contrasting answers for different users.

Did Snapchat Ai just add a picture of my wall/ceiling to their Snapchat story? Snapchat AI – Left My wall/ceiling- Right pic.twitter.com/bh8I3Aiwun — Matt Esparza (@matthewesp) August 16, 2023

AI responded to some messages with a “Sorry I encountered a technical issue” prompt. While other users, when talked about the “mysterious story,” My AI refused to have the ability to post stories. Then the strange thing was that it admitted to making a story post and thought that:

“it would be a fun and unique way to share something with my friends.”