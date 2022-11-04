Social Media Angry over Imran Khan’s Attack
Yesterday a bad incident happened when the Chairman of PTI and the ex-Prime Minister of Pakistan was injured in a gun attack during Azaadi March. Senator Faisal Javed, Ahmed Chattha were also injured in the attack, whereas two party workers were also wounded. Imran Khan’s Attack created unrest among people who took to Twitter to share their feeling.
This incident took place on the 7th day of the long march towards the federal capital. The attacker is arrested and is under inquiry.
Hammad Azhar from PTI took to Twitter to announce the actual situation of people who were injured during the attack.
I am with Ahmed Chattha. He is out of danger. He has 2 gunshot wounds, one in each thigh. The wounds are not deep and he is being operated upon to remove the bullets.
— Hammad Azhar (@Hammad_Azhar) November 3, 2022
He, later on, told about Umer Meyer and Faisal Javed’s condition:
“Omer Meyer has one gunshot wound in his leg. He is stable. Our pti worker Rashid has an injured hand and he is also stable. Faisal Javed had a close call with the bullet scratching his cheek He is also stable.”
— Hammad Azhar (@Hammad_Azhar) November 3, 2022
Journalist Ihtisham Ul Haq shared the Imran Khan’s attack video of the person who opened fire asking who he was:
— M SaYel 🇵🇰 (@shahabsaYel09) November 3, 2022
However, supporters were extremely sad about the incident and tweeted to show their support for Imran Khan and also praised the Hero who saved Imran Khan. A man with name Zarrar Khuhro praised the man who saved Chairman PTI.
He said:
The man who stopped the assasin is a national hero. He just saved this country and deserves every award and accolade we can give him
Many important media personalities have also expressed shock and have prayed for Imran Khan’s safety.
Hamid Mir Tweeted:
Very unfortunate that @ImranKhanPTI was injured in a gun attack near Wazirabad. He is safe. Senator @FaisalJavedKhan is injured along with @ImranKhanPTI but safe now. May Allah protect everyone.
Very unfortunate that @ImranKhanPTI injured in a gun attack near Wazirabad. He is safe.
— Hamid Mir (@HamidMirPAK) November 3, 2022
Journalist Cyri Almeida tweeted:
“Pakistan makes you feel ill too often. Take your country back it belongs to people.”
Senior journalist Matiullah Jan also condemned the attack and said:
Terrible and tragic. Highly condemnable and cowardly attempt on the life of the PTI chairman. Thank God he is safe and the shooter is arrested. Let the truth come out and let heaven fall for this time at least.
Terrible and tragic. Highly condemnable and cowardly attempt on the life of PTI chairman. Thank God he is safe and the shooter is arrested. Let the truth come out and let the heaven fall for this time at least.
— Matiullah Jan (@Matiullahjan919) November 3, 2022
No doubt, it was a condemnable incident and should not happen to anyone in the future.
