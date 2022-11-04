Social Media Angry over Imran Khan’s Attack

Yesterday a bad incident happened when the Chairman of PTI and the ex-Prime Minister of Pakistan was injured in a gun attack during Azaadi March. Senator Faisal Javed, Ahmed Chattha were also injured in the attack, whereas two party workers were also wounded. Imran Khan’s Attack created unrest among people who took to Twitter to share their feeling.

This incident took place on the 7th day of the long march towards the federal capital. The attacker is arrested and is under inquiry.

Hammad Azhar from PTI took to Twitter to announce the actual situation of people who were injured during the attack.

I am with Ahmed Chattha. He is out of danger. He has 2 gunshot wounds, one in each thigh. The wounds are not deep and he is being operated upon to remove the bullets.

He, later on, told about Umer Meyer and Faisal Javed’s condition:

“Omer Meyer has one gunshot wound in his leg. He is stable. Our pti worker Rashid has an injured hand and he is also stable. Faisal Javed had a close call with the bullet scratching his cheek He is also stable.”

Journalist Ihtisham Ul Haq shared the Imran Khan’s attack video of the person who opened fire asking who he was:

However, supporters were extremely sad about the incident and tweeted to show their support for Imran Khan and also praised the Hero who saved Imran Khan. A man with name Zarrar Khuhro praised the man who saved Chairman PTI.

He said: