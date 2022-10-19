Pakistani Twitteraties Angry over SC Acquittal of Shahrukh Jatoi in Shahzeb Murder Case

Justice Delayed is Justice Denied! Yesterday was a day when this sentence was proved right. The murder of Shahzeb Khan, Shahrukh Jatoi was set free. Internet was quite shocked to hear the acquittal of Shahrukh Jatoi when even there were people who has seen the incident.

Since this case had also become the attention of international media, everyone spoke their hearts out on this decision but Pakistanis were quite angry over the court verdict. The reaction of people on Twitter ranged from comments to anger and counseling.

Many people were of the opinion that in Pakistan it is impossible to punish rich and influential people. We have seen it during the last few incidents including Shahrukh Jatoi and Zaheer Jafir.

Journalist Maria Memon was quite shocked and commented :

“Shahrukh Jatoi’ acquittal proves that it is almost impossible to convict the elite in Pakistan. Who’s next now? Zahir Jaffar? Shahnawaz Amir?”

Journalist Aamna Isani said that jails across Pakistan should be closed since they are of no use.

“Really should break down all jails in Pakistan and save the taxpayers money. All criminals are out anyway. Shameful #ShahrukhJatoi”

Journalist Ihtishamul Haq also came forward to share his opinion calling the verdict shame and disgrace to justice in Pakistan.

“A shame for justice, disgrace to the ideology of Justice, as Supreme Court acquits Shahrukh Jatoi in Shahzaib Murder case. ”

Azhar Mashwani, who is the one who manages Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan’s social media said that courts only punish underprivileged and poor people in Pakistan.

“Shahrukh Jatoi also got acquitted Just like Nawaz, Shehbaz, Maryam, Zardari Our courts only punish the weak & poor Pakistanis.”

Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane said that rich people in Pakistan are just playing with the justice system.

“The rich of our country making a mockery of our justice system,one case at a time. We are all unsafe,it’s every one for themselves. No law is protecting us anymore because God forbid we find ourselves in such a situation the only question is,are we POWERFUL ENOUGH?

One of the most heart-touching tweets came from actor Haroon Shahid who said that it is the right time to pack up and leave Pakistan.

“Time to pack up and leave. For those of you who are young, educated and determined please, for the sake of your children, move out if the opportunity arises.”

