Sonic Frontiers leaks surfaces on the internet ahead of launch

Sonic Frontiers, Sega’s latest game, will be released early next week, and leaks have already begun to appear online.

There have been complaints of retailers beyond the street date. The game’s Switch ROM has apparently also been posted to the internet. We won’t go into specifics, but be aware that there are now story-related spoilers and more circulating online.

Sega appears to be trying all possible to limit these leaks, with claims that it has been shutting down as soon as they arise. Sonic isn’t the only game to have suffered from such breaches in recent years.

More precisely, it appears that a Japanese Sonic Frontiers promotional video went available early this morning, indicating that the game will be released on November 8th. The video has already been declared private, thereby barring it from being shared further, but the date linked with the film is still floating around the internet.

Previously, it appeared that the next video game will be available on November 15th. It’s always conceivable that the previously leaked date was incorrect or only a placeholder, but it’s also plausible that Sega simply changed the release date ahead a week since then. While the firm has said that it has no intention of postponing the title, shifting it forward to a later release date has not been considered.