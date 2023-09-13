Sonic Frontiers – The Final Horizon Update Receives Animated Trailer

Sega’s last free DLC for Sonic Frontiers arrives on September 28th with The Final Horizon. The company has now revealed the sleek animated trailer giving us more details about the game. The trailer of Sonic Frontiers highlights new playable characters with Amy Rose, Knuckles and Tails, and a new story. There are also more challenges to overcome.

It teases some of the motives for each character. Amy talks to several Koco to find the location of the Chaos Emeralds. Knuckles battles enemies on the first island, and Tails is seemingly becoming more corrupted when interacting with Cyberspace. Of course, it’s not long before the three unite with Sonic as Sage speaks about an outcome she hadn’t previously considered.

A post on the game’s official Steam page breaks things down further. It explains that this DLC takes place before Ouranos Island, which means before the game’s final fight with Supreme. It states that Sonic has enlisted the help of Sage and Eggman in order to turn the Cyber Corruption into a new power source.

Sonic’s friends will help in finding the Chaos Emeralds in his stead, with some believing that this will lead to a different final boss. Many fans wanted to see Sonic Frontiers’ underwhelming final boss fight fixed. This revision in the story seems like it will not only change boss fights but also possibly its ending.

Sonic Frontiers is available for Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, PC and Nintendo Switch. Stay tuned for more details on the update when it goes live in the coming weeks. Till then check out the teaser here,

