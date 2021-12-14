Sony has taken advantage of the ongoing lawsuit between Apple and Fortnite maker Epic Games by revealing that Playstation Now will soon be available on mobile-both Android & iOS. The lawsuit doesn’t seem to end anytime soon so there is a possibility that users will be shifting to a new game leaving behind one of the famous games, Fortnite.

Sony to launch its PlayStation Now game streaming service on iOS & Android

Playstation Now is the most popular game streaming service when it reaches iPhone, tablets, and Android mobiles. This news was spotted by the verge who revealed that it found a mobile extension of this streaming service for PlayStation users.

“A streaming access to over 450+ PS3 games to start, with PS4 games to follow.”