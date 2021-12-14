Sony to launch its PlayStation Now game streaming service on iOS & Android
Sony has taken advantage of the ongoing lawsuit between Apple and Fortnite maker Epic Games by revealing that Playstation Now will soon be available on mobile-both Android & iOS. The lawsuit doesn’t seem to end anytime soon so there is a possibility that users will be shifting to a new game leaving behind one of the famous games, Fortnite.
Playstation Now is the most popular game streaming service when it reaches iPhone, tablets, and Android mobiles. This news was spotted by the verge who revealed that it found a mobile extension of this streaming service for PlayStation users.
Sony’s PlayStation Now offers players access to hundreds of games for an economical monthly price. With its support for iOS or Android, this subscription would definitely increase and will help the company reach new heights.
Most of the graphic rendering is done by Sony so there is very little or no chance of issues. While the company wants to opt you for small screens of mobile to play this game, there will definitely be an option to enjoy it on TV.
While Applen and Epic games are yet to end the ongoing dispute, let’s foresee that Apple does not have any issue by getting PlayStation Now Game on its platform. Let’s wait for another couple of days to get this game on our smartphones.
