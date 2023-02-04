Soon This Chrome Feature Will Let You Erase 15 Minutes Of Browser Data On Android

It’s a quite common fact that we usually forget to open up an Incognito window while browsing, especially when we are on our phones. Due to this habit, we then have to go through the hassle of going into our history. After that, we either delete things individually or pick from a selection of time increments that takes plenty of our time. Sometimes it can take hours in order to get rid of that data. However, the search giant, Google is tipped to give you an easier option soon. Reports claim that Google is working on a new Chrome feature that will let Android users erase 15 minutes of browser data.

Reports claim that there appears to be a new flag in Chrome for Android that clearly suggests Google is working on a new feature. The new Chrome for Android feature is a “quick delete” option that will allow Android users to quickly erase 15 minutes of browser data. It will be a handy feature that will be welcomed by Android users with no doubt at all.

The feature is tipped to be available from the overflow menu. It means you can access it by tapping the three vertical dots in the top right corner. However, it’s still not known if the data being wiped would simply be browser history or all account activity as there had been no official words regarding it.

