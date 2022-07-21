Recently, Discord and silicon valley giant Microsoft have collaborated to introduce discord voice calls for Xbox. Therefore, users will now be able to connect to Discord voice conversations from their Xbox. The feature is already accessible to Xbox Insiders and will soon be rolled out for global use. It is pertinent to mention that setting up a voice chat and syncing your Xbox and Discord accounts takes some effort.

Advertisement

How to sync Xbox & Discord accounts?

The Xbox mobile app must first be downloaded because you’ll be using your phone to transfer Discord calls to an Xbox. The next step is to link your Discord account and Xbox account. The instructions state that you must reconnect them (if you have already connected them) in order to accept the new voice permissions. Once it’s complete, you can start a call on Discord, and select “transfer to Xbox.” Afterward, choose an Xbox console on the Xbox mobile app, and you are ready to talk with your Discord friends on Xbox whenever you want. Additionally, a QR code will be presented that opens the Xbox mobile app, and you will be able to start a transfer from Discord on your computer or the web.

Soon Xbox Users Will be Able to Use Discord Voice Calls

Furthermore, users of the Microsoft Xbox will even get a prompt to “Try Discord voice on Xbox” in the “parties and chats” area of the dashboard. This will have a QR code for the Discord and Xbox mobile apps, enabling two-way communication between an Xbox and a Discord account.

Discord audio chat is compatible with both Xbox One and Xbox Series S / X consoles and functions by simply transferring voice chats from Discord to an Xbox. This means there isn’t a Discord application specifically for the Xbox and you can’t immediately join calls on Discord from the device. Instead, you make calls through the smartphone app, which integrates them into a user interface like Xbox Party. In this regard, the principal program manager for Xbox player experiences and platforms, Eric Voreis said,

While you are playing on your console, you will be able to see who is in the call and speaking, You’ll also be able to adjust the sound and switch between Discord Voice and Xbox game chat.

Check out? Game Developer, Hideo Kojima Collaborates with Xbox