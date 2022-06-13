Game Developer, Hideo Kojima Collaborates with Xbox

During Xbox Games Showcase 2022, a label Hideo Kojima game was officially teased, developed in collaboration with Xbox Game Studios. The beloved director is likely best known for designing the Metal Gear Solid series, and Kojima Productions released Death Stranding in 2019 after becoming independent. Hideo Kojima’s next project, Overdose, was supposedly leaked earlier this week, although the auteur’s next project has only been teased discreetly by the man himself.

Hideo Kojima

Metal Gear, Hideo Kojima’s directorial debut, was groundbreaking when it was published in 1987. Many consider the MSX2 computer game to be the first real stealth game, in which players take on the role of unique operative Solid Snake as he invades a fortress state known as Outer Heaven. Metal Gear Solid established the stealth game shows, and Kojima oversaw a string of sequels until Metal Gear Solid 5: The Phantom Pain was released in 2015. Death Stranding, a post-apocalyptic postal service simulator featuring Norman Reedus from The Walking Dead, is Kojima Productions’ most recent offering. Reedus has teased a Death Stranding 2 from Kojima, but the director and his company have remained almost mute on the rumored surprise.

The Big Reveal

Hideo Kojima came to Xbox Games Showcase 2022 to reveal a few hints about his future game. While the project has yet to be given an official name, Kojima has revealed that his next project would make use of Microsoft’s cutting-edge cloud technology to provide a never-before-seen concept to life. Although Kojima has stated that the project “may take some time” to complete, the Metal Gear creator appears eager to share more information in the future. Kojima’s next project, according to Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer, will evoke an innovative and groundbreaking notion. Kojima remarked about the project and the Xbox partnership:

“Yes, I’ve always wanted to create a game. It’s a brand-new experience. No one has ever seen or experienced anything like it. I’d been looking forward to the day when I could finally start working on it.”

Also read: Apple AR Glasses and Second Generation VR Headset will Launch in 2024