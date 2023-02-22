Soon YouTube Music Will Let You Make Your Own Custom Radio Stations

According to some recent reports, Google is said to be giving YouTube Music users the ability to create custom stations. These all-new radio custom stations will be based on specific artists’ tunes. The algorithm will decide what songs it should play. The upcoming Youtube Music feature is called the “Radio Builder.” It started rolling out on Tuesday. All users will be able to access it by scrolling to the “Your music tuner” section of the YouTube Music homepage in the iOS or Android app.

The point worth mentioning here is that in the process of building your custom station, users can select up to 30 artists and choose whether they want to only hear music from them or if they want it to pull in songs from similar musicians.

Youtube music users can also tell it to play songs that they’re familiar with, new songs, or a mix of the two and add filters. It even lets you tune the mix. For instance, users can make a station that plays upbeat new releases from Eden, Khalid, and Pup or one that serves up their favorite mellow deep-cuts from Boygenius and its members’ solo catalogs. According to Google spokesperson Paul Pennington:

You can use the feature, which will be available anywhere you can get YouTube Music, whether you’re a paying subscriber or a free user