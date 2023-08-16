Space Race Between Russia & India: Who Will First Land On Shadowy Lunar South Pole?

A new space race has started between Russia and India. These nations are competing to become the first ones to set a lunar lander down safely in the Moon’s southern polar region.

Space Race Between India and Russia

Reports claim that Russia launched its first lunar mission in nearly 50 years, earlier today. The “Luna 25” lander is erupting off from the Vostochny Cosmodrome in the country’s Far East atop a Soyuz-2.1b rocket. According to some sources, Russia’s last Moon lander was 1976’s “Luna 24”. It came back with rock samples from Mare Crisium that contained trace amounts of water. Now, the highly anticipated Luna 25 is tipped to arrive in lunar orbit in five-and-a-half days. After that, it will spend three-to-five days circling the satellite at an altitude of 62 miles before heading to land. It will likely reach around August 23. The cherry on the top is that India expects its Chandrayaan-3 mission, presently in lunar orbit about the same day to also touch down.