Spotify Adds Support For Music Videos

Spotify is officially adding support for music videos. According to the audio streaming service, the all-new feature is in its “beta” phase right now with only a “limited catalog” available in 11 markets. Supported artists include Ed Sheeran, Doja Cat, Ice Spice, Aluna, and Asake. According to Spotify’s global head of consumer experience, Sten Garmark:

Spotify Now Boasts Music Videos

Reports claim that the music video feature is accessible via the Now Playing screen on supported tracks. You will see a “Switch to Video” icon above the song titles. When you tap it, the song will restart, and the music video will start playing in the center of the display. In addition, you can turn an iOS or Android device horizontally to play the music video in fullscreen. Tapping “Switch to Audio” will return the video to the more traditional Now Playing interface.

The feature is presently available in a limited number of markets including the UK, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Sweden, Brazil, Colombia, Philippines, Indonesia, and Kenya. Garmark stated:

“These markets were chosen based on several criteria including market size and the availability of local content support.”

It is pertinent to mention here that all Spotify iOS and Android users will be able to watch music videos on their desktops and TV devices. However, there’s a catch. You need to have a Premium subscription to watch them.

Spotify is primarily an audio streaming service. However, it has long supported different forms of videos including video podcasts or short vertical videos called Clips created to let artists talk directly with their fans. Spotify aims to give artists another way to lure listeners and turn them into fans with its new music video feature.