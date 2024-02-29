If you’re a music enthusiast who enjoys streaming services, you’re probably familiar with the frustration of an unreliable internet connection. In such situations, the ability to download music for offline listening becomes a valuable feature. Spotify, for instance, offers its Premium subscribers the option to download individual songs for offline use. Not to be outdone, YouTube Music has introduced a similar feature called smart downloads, which automatically downloads songs for offline listening. It also recently added the ability to auto-download podcasts.

YouTube Music Expands Offline Downloads to Desktop Users

Until now, these features were exclusive to the mobile app. However, YouTube Music is now extending its offline downloads feature to desktop users. Although not yet available to all users, some have reported seeing a “Save to library” download button when browsing albums or singles. When selected, a download indicator appears, showing that the song is being downloaded for offline use.

Once you start downloading files for offline listening, you’ll notice a new “Downloads” tab when you visit the Library page of YouTube Music. As long as you maintain an active internet connection (at least once every 30 days), your downloads will remain accessible. Currently, the feature is only functional in the YouTube Music web app.

It’s still unclear whether this feature will be exclusive to YouTube Music Premium subscribers, similar to other streaming services. Google has not yet officially announced the launch of this feature. That is why it’s still limited to certain users. Nevertheless, the ability to download songs for offline listening has the potential to enhance your experience with the service. If you frequently find yourself in situations without internet connectivity but still want to enjoy music, this new feature could be a game-changer.

